Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) Security forces and suspected terrorists exchanged fire following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, sources said.

The firing took place in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation launched based on information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

The operation was still underway when last reports came in, they added.

