Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The seas hold the key to India's prosperity, a senior Indian Navy official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a webinar, vice admiral R B Pandit, chief of staff, Western Naval Command, stressed the need for a transition from "land-centric approach" to a maritime one, especially given the imperatives of `Blue Economy'.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan: The More Work You Subject to Your Body the More It Shall Work.

For a maritime nation like India, oceans and seas hold the key to prosperity, he said.

All the stakeholders in the maritime domain need to critically evaluate how "we can build equities in the post- Covid era of tightened budgets", he said.

Also Read | Supaul Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The webinar had been organised by the Western Naval Command in collaboration with the Indian Maritime Foundation, Pune and Nautical Institute (NI), India (West) as a curtain raiser to the Navy Week 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)