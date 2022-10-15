Udaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) To celebrate the 30 years of ASEAN-India relations, the Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with cultural organisation Seher, is organising the second edition of ASEAN-India artists' camp in Udaipur.

The ongoing nine-day camp, organised with the aim to connect ASEAN countries and India through art and culture, is hosting artists from Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam.

During their stay, the artists will engage in interactions and panel discussions on various topics as well as work on their creations.

"Enhancing people-to-people and cultural connect between India and ASEAN forms an integral part of current ASEAN-India engagements. The artists camp intends to take forward the tradition of creative exchange between India and ASEAN, while acting as a conduit to enhance understanding between our two peoples," said Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) MEA in a statement.

The camp comprises multiple interdisciplinary activities for the visiting artists giving them exposure to other forms of arts and traditions from India, including lecture demonstrations, seminars, discussions and multiple educational visits.

There are 10 artists from ASEAN countries participating in the camp, including Samrit Keo from Cambodia, Eddy Sulistyo from Indonesia, Melissa Abuga from the Philippines, Aye Myat Soe from Myanmar, Nabil Fikri Bin Haronli from Brunei Darussalam, Sone Khounpaseuth from the Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), and Edroger Rosili Malaysia.

Sonika Agarwal, Japani Shyam, Nupur Kundu, Laishram Meena Devi, Anjum Khan, Nin Taneja, and Vanita Gupta are among the Indian participants.

It will come to a close on October 19, when the artworks will be exhibited at the Taj Aravali Resort.

