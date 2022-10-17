New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Infrastructure and taxation issues as well as policies were discussed during the conference of secretaries of civil aviation departments of all states and union territories here on Monday.

In his opening remarks, Union Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal urged states and union territories to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on jet fuel and also said the country's domestic air traffic is almost near to the pre-Covid level, according to an official release.

He also appreciated states and union territories that have already reduced the VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

"Subjects of infrastructure support such as the extent of land requirement for different types of airports, pending cases of handing over of land, taxation related issues such as VAT, tax incentives for promoting FTO, MRO...," were discussed at the conference, as per the release.

Also, civil aviation policies of states and union territories, sharing the best practices and promoting last mile connectivity were discussed.

"The objective of the conference is to promote greater collaboration and synergy between state civil aviation departments and the Ministry of Civil aviation to augment the development of the civil aviation sector," the release said.

