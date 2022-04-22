Hubli (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night, the curfew will continue till April 23, the police said.

As many as 12 cases were registered in connection with the law and order situation in which 134 arrests have been made.

Speaking to ANI, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said, "The main case was registered in connection with April 16 night (stone-pelting) incident, while in connection with law and order situation, we have registered 12 cases in which 134 arrests have been made. Section 144 to continue till Saturday morning in South Sub-Division 5 PS limit."

The commissioner further informed that a student who was in judicial custody in connection with a stone-pelting incident has been granted permission by the court to write the exam.

"One student Abhishek who is in judicial custody has been granted permission by the court to write the exam. We will make arrangements accordingly," Ram said.

A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16 in which four policemen including one inspector injured.

The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk then police used tear gas shells and dispersed them.

There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, the Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan condemned the incident and said strict action will be taken against those who violated the law.

"The strongest possible action should be taken to send the right message to the people who time and again do not respect the law of the land. We condemn the incident. The people have been arrested," Ashwathnarayan said. (ANI)

