New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi.

"No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," DCP New Delhi wrote on Twitter.

On September 28, around 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress had gathered at India Gate and set a tractor on fire, while protesting against the new farm laws.

Six people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident. (ANI)

