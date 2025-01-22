Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Security arrangements have been tightened for devotees heading towards Ayodhya after visiting the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela at Prayag Raj, according to an official release.

Speaking about the arrangements, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said various special trains and buses had been started for the devotees coming to Ayodhya.

"Keeping them in view, we have made police and administration arrangements and route diversion have taken place on various routes. Arrangements have been made for their shelter, rain shelter, shelter home, all these arrangements have been made through the Municipal Corporation," the DM said, as per statement.

Night shelters have also been set up by the Tourism Corporation, with a large number of devotees staying there.

Arrangements have also been made for food and drinks for the devotees who would be visiting the city during Mauni Amavasya.

Additionally, provisions for food and drinks have been made for the devotees visiting the city during Mauni Amavasya. Around 20 to 25 trains are expected to arrive at the Ayodhya Dham and Cantt railway stations.

"To make sure the devotees have a proper darshan of Ramlala and Lord Hanuman and face no problems, we have brainstormed and have planned the regulation of the traffic accordingly," the DM further said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers were with the CM. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers took part in this spiritual moment.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said the "joy" of taking the holy dip in Sangam can't be descibed."The joy cannot be described in words.

A joint meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Cabinet was held here today in Mahakumbh Prayagraj. Tough decisions have also been taken and preparations have started for the Ardhakumbh of 2031 in the Mahakumbh of 2025. It is spiritual bliss which I said cannot be expressed in words." Maurya said. (ANI)

