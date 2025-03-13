Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Security arrangements have been beefed up across Rajasthan ahead of Holi and Ramzan's Friday prayers to maintain law and order in the state.

Peace committee meetings were held in various districts for celebrating the two festivals in a peaceful manner.

The Holi festival on March 14 coincides with Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

Taking a lead for harmony and brotherhood in Alwar district, Muslim Meo community leader Sher Khan has announced to hold the Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers) at 2 pm instead of 1.30 pm tomorrow.

In a statement, Rajasthan DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said the festivals give us the message of goodwill, harmony, mutual love and brotherhood.

"The policemen of the state always perform their duty with commitment so that you and all of us can celebrate this festival with traditional gaiety," he said.

Police force in all districts and police stations will remain vigilant towards their duty and take extra vigilance regarding civil security and law and order.

Due to the security alert on the occasion of the festival, intelligence agencies have also issued an alert across the country, the police said.

Police, RPF and GRP have also tightened the security arrangements in the border areas of the state. Tight security arrangements have been made from the capital to the remote border areas.

Strict security checks are being done at the airport, bus stand and railway station. At the same time, intensive checking is also being carried out in hotels and guest houses besides strict monitoring on social media.

Karauli District Collector Neelabh Saxena chaired a peace committee meeting in the district for cerebrating Holi and Ramzan festival peacefully.

In Kota, law and order situation will be monitored through drones. In Kaithun town, a procession is also proposed tomorrow so additional police has been deployed and videography will also be done, the police said.

Jaipur Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) Rameshwar Singh said 11 Additional DCPs, over 40 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), nearly 80 Circle Inspectors, about 1500 constables, will take charge of security arrangements.

Over 300 female personnel were also assigned to manage crowds and ensure safety. Reserve forces were strategically placed in sensitive police station areas, with a dozen zones identified through micro-level assessments.

The Additional Commissioner said along with this, senior police officers are constantly patrolling for monitoring. To maintain law and order and peace, the police is also monitoring the CCTV cameras and drone cameras installed in the city through Abhay Command Center.

Additional police force has been deployed at sensitive points. Every small and big incident is being closely monitored, he said.

Singh added that a large number of tourists from outside also come to Jaipur on Holi. So, adequate arrangements have been made for their security. Along with the deployment of uniformed police, police officers in plain clothes have also been deployed.

