Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): Security has been beefed up at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and across the city on the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Tuesday.

DCP (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that police in civil dress have been deployed as well.

The city has been sealed to prevent any untoward incident, he said, adding that adequate police personnel has been posted at various spots in the city.

Meanwhile, prayers are going on as usaul at Sri Darbar Sahib.

Earlier Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla had mentioned that security arrangements have been put in place across Punjab. Central forces have also been deployed, she said. "I appeal the people to maintain peace in the state and action will be taken against those who spread rumors."

June 6, 1984 marked the day when the Indian Army, under Operation Blue Star, stormed into the Golden Temple on orders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contain Sikh militancy under the leadership of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Punjab. It was informed that Bhindranwale had stashed large quantities of arms in the Golden Temple premises.

The Operation was heavily criticised. Months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984.(ANI)

