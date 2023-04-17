Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) Security has been strengthened in Dharamshala ahead of the two-day G20 meeting of the Science and Technology track, officials said on Monday.

The G20 Science and Technology track meeting will take place on April 19-20.

The police took steps to tighten the security after a recorded telephonic message from Sikhs for Justice general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu that the organisation would hoist the Khalistani flag in Dharamshala on April 19 became public.

In the message, Pannu said the organisation would internationalise how the "Indian government is forcefully occupying Punjab and Himachal Pradesh".

"Me and the chief secretary visited Dharamshala to take stock of the situation and met the Kangra district administration and the police, besides officials of the Science and Technology department and strict vigil is being kept on anti-social elements," Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu told PTI.

On May 7, 2022, banners and graffitis bearing messages of support for Khalistan were put on the outer boundary of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala's Tapovan. The district administration and the police are taking precautions to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

At least 70 delegates from G20 countries will attend the conference on April 19-20 to discuss the latest research, technology and innovations around the globe under the 'Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering' theme. All arrangements have been made to make their stay in Himachal Pradesh a memorable one, according to a statement issued here.

The summit will also give an opportunity to the delegates to get a glimpse of the state's rich traditions, cultural heritage, cuisine, art and handicrafts, especially in Kangra, besides giving impetus to tourism, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the statement.

