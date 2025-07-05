Jamshedpur, Jul 5 (PTI) Security was beefed up in Jharkhand's Kolhan region ahead of Muharram, officials said on Saturday.

Flag marches were held in the sensitive pockets of East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, they said.

Also Read | Manipur: Kuki-Zo MLAs Will Not Participate in Formation of New State Government, Say Tribal Bodies.

Mock drills, including the use of water cannons to control mobs, were also conducted in some places, they added.

Patrolling has been intensified, and additional forces have to keep vigil on mischief-makers, officials said.

Also Read | Dalai Lama Birthday: 'Will Continue to Focus on Promoting Human Values', Tibetan Spiritual Leader on His 90th Birth Anniversary Eve.

Police said they were also monitoring social media platforms to check inflammatory posts that could disturb the peace and tranquillity.

Traffic will be diverted for the Muharram processions, and no deviation from the pre-fixed routes will be allowed, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)