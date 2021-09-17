Assam rifle and Manipur Police apprehended one cadre of ZUF(J) (Pic Credit: Assam Rifles Official Twitter handle)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 17 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifle and Manipur Police apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF)J from Manipur''s Imphal West district, informed officials on Friday.

The security forces apprehended the cadre from Tarung village on Wednesday.

Also Read | Telangana Govt Fixes Quota for Gouds, SCs, STs in Liquor Shop Allotment.

"Assam Rifles apprehends ZUF(J) insurgent in Manipur Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 15 Sep, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group ZUF(J) from Tarung Village, Imphal West, Manipur," Assam Rifle said in a tweet.

In another operation, the security forces apprehended two individuals recovering contraband items worth Rs 24.2 from Nagaland.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11 Series To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Assam Rifles recover contraband items in Nagaland. #AssamRifles, on 14 Sep, in a joint operation with Police apprehended two individuals recovering contraband items worth Rs 24.2 Lakhs from Signal Basti, Dimapur District, Nagaland," it said in a tweet.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)