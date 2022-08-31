Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Security forces in a joint operation with police apprehended a militant of Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) at general area Zibo colony in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh on August 29, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on specific input regarding the presence of an ENNG cadre, troops of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation along with state police. An extensive search of the area was carried out.

During the search of the area, the militant was apprehended by the joint team.

The apprehension of active cadre is a major setback to insurgent groups operating in the region. The militant was handed over to Longding Police for further investigation. (ANI)

