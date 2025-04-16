Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): Security forces recovered five "powerful" Improvised Explosive Devices (IED's) in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, police said on Tuesday evening. The explosives were destroyed on the spot, following standard operating procedures.

Police said that the explosives were "planted to cause damage" to security forces in hilly and forest areas under the Jaraikela police station's limit.

Also Read | Weather Forecast Today, April 16: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The explosives were recovered during a joint search operation against Naxals. Besides, Naxals' bunkers were also destroyed, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)