New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old security guard of a gas agency was found dead on Monday morning in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said.

Police were informed around 9 am that a man was found dead at site number 2 of GS Enterprises, a gas agency, they said.

When police reached the spot, it found the man dead with a head injury, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Lal.

The Crime team and forensic experts were called at the spot, police said.

Prima facie, it seems that the man was killed during a robbery or theft bid, police said.

Lal's body was shifted to the GTB hospital for a post mortem, they said.

Some clues have been found and police teams are working on it, they said.

