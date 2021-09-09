Gautam Buddh Nagar, September 9: Noida Police on Thursday arrested eight persons of a residential society in Sector 100 here for allegedly thrashing two residents with sticks following an argument.

The incident took place in Lotus Boulevard housing society in which two residents were seen being hit with sticks by security guards on Wednesday morning and a video of the incident went viral. Also Read | PSSSB Technical Assistant Exam 2021 Declared At sssb.punjab.gov.in; Here Steps To Download The Merit List.

Watch: Security Guards at Noida Housing Society Thrashing Resident

This is #Noida Lotus Boulevard society in Sec 100, A resident were brutally beaten by security guards,just because he complained about the guards . This is unacceptable @alok24 sir please take appropriate action. pic.twitter.com/NkJga36OCP — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) September 8, 2021

Rajesh A, DCP Noida said police took cognizance of the matter and a case was registered yesterday. "A case was registered and including the guard supervisor, a total of 8 people were arrested and are being sent to jail today. The three people seen in the video are yet to be arrested. We will soon arrest them too," the DCP said. Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 58% Adult Population Got Least One Dose, 18% Got Both, Says Centre.

Watch: Eight Security Guards Arrested

Eight personnel of a private security agency arrested, a day after they assaulted two residents of a housing society in Noida. A video of the incident had gone viral, prompting swift police action. Citizens often flag high-handedness of private security guards in Noida. pic.twitter.com/E6GuFUQ2oQ — Kishor Dwivedi (@KishorPTI) September 9, 2021

"The name of the president and the secretary of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) has been included in the FIR. We will take action against them if we find any evidence against them. The investigation is still ongoing," the DCP added.

According to the DCP, the resident had asked for a key to set up an internet router but could not produce the required letter of permission after which he and the guards got into a scuffle and was allegedly beaten up by the security guards. The DCP said videos of the incident are being examined.

Aditya, one of the guards of the society said, "I was not there at the time when the incident took place, but I heard that fight took place between a resident and guards. The fight took place over a key. The resident first had an argument with the guard whom he also slapped. Later when the security officer arrived the matter escalated. We don't have permission to beat anyone."

Suresh Singh, the resident who along with his father had been allegedly thrashed by the guards said: "I am not feeling safe in this society. Not only me, but no resident is feeling safe in the society. No one came to contact us and to know the whole matter. Whichever people came here, they were trying to save AOA and security guards."

"Police are investigating the whole matter. I have told police what happened and the police is conducting an investigation," he said. Tej Prakash, President of the society's AOA said "As far as my understanding, elections are around the corner. There are chances that this is completely politically motivated."

