Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 16 (PTI) Security personnel on Sunday recovered a powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by proscribed CPI (Maoists) to target them in a forested area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

In the course of a combing operation in the Maoist-affected area, the security forces comprised of CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police detected the IED weighing 10 kg planted under a forest path between Haathiburu and Lemsadih villages within the limits of the Tonto police station, the police officer said.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Shocker: Man Consumes Poison Hours After Girlfriend Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh Over His Refusal To Marry Her, Critical.

The bomb disposal squad defused the IED on the spot and continued the operation, the Superintendent of Police of West Singhbhum district, Ashutosh Shekhar, said.

On Thursday, the police recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition and two IEDs, including one weighing 15 kg, in the forested areas under the jurisdiction of Tonto and Chotnagra police stations.

Also Read | Anti-Drug Crackdown: Karnataka Police Seize 37.87 Kg of MDMA Worth INR 75 Crore in Mangaluru; 2 South African Women Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)