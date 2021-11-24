New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Security has been beefed up outside the residence of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir here after he received an alleged death threat from "ISIS Kashmir ", officials said on Wednesday.

A complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) stated that a death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The mail read, "We are going to kill you and your family”, the officials said.

In the complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "We have received the complaint and an enquiry into the matter is underway. We have enhanced security arrangements outside his (MP's) house".

However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet as an enquiry is in process, police said.

