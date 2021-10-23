New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Secretary of Department of Youth Affairs Usha Sharma and Secretary of Department of Sports Sujata Chaturvedi on Friday participated in Clean India drive in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, along with volunteers and under this initiative, Usha Sharma said that they have set the target of collecting 75 lakh kg waste, mainly plastic waste with the support and voluntary participation of citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that the Department of Youth Affairs, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, is organizing a nationwide Clean India Programme from October 1, 2021, to October 31, 2021. The programme is being organised in 6 Lakh villages of 744 Districts across the country through the networks of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), affiliated Youth Clubs and National Service Scheme (NSS) affiliated institutions.

Also Read | Congress To Contest All 40 Bihar Lok Sabha Seats in 2024 As Party Snaps Ties With RJD.

Secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs further said that through this mega initiative, we have set the target of collecting 75 Lakh kg waste mainly plastic waste with the support and voluntary participation of citizens, the official release said.

"People of all sections of the society are contributing to this programme and making this program a People's Movement through Jan Bhagidari," she said.

Also Read | Amit Shah on 3-Day Maiden Visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Tomorrow Post Abrogation of Article 370.

Secretary of Department of Sports Sujata Chaturvedi said that through this programme, we are trying to change the attitude of people, its only when people understand the importance of cleanliness that they make a habit of it, the official statement said.

Clean India is a youth-led programme being organised through the networks of NYKS, affiliated Youth Clubs and NSS affiliated institutions as well as a cross-section of various stakeholders.

Specific segments of the population such as religious bodies, teachers, corporate bodies, TV and film actors, women's groups and others are also participating in the Clean India Programme on a particular designated day to show their solidarity for the cause and make it a public movement. The Cleanliness Drives are being undertaken at historic/iconic locations and hotspots such as tourist places, bus stands, railway stations, national highways and educational institutions.

Swacchta Abhiyan was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and since then, remarkable headway can be noticed in this regard. The Clean India Programme is a continuation of the initiative spearheaded by the Prime Minister with renewed focus and commitment. It is expected that with the collective efforts of youth and fellow citizens and support from all stakeholders, India will without doubt embark on cleanliness drives and create better living conditions for its citizen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)