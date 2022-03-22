Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma on Tuesday removed his shoes inside the state Assembly and wore a 'dhoti' to seek action against the officials involved in alleged scams in the city's Municipal Corporation from 2014 to 2021.

Sharma took everyone by surprise during the Question Hour when he removed his shoes and then went out of the State Assembly for a brief period to return wearing a white-coloured "dhoti" and a white cotton cloth wrapped around his upper body.

Sharma had raised a question during the Question Hour, seeking to know the number of "scams" exposed in the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, from 2014 to 2021, together with the number of "scams" handed over to the Vigilance Department for investigation.

The legislator had also sought details of recommendations made by the Vigilance Department in the inquiry in these "scams", together with the action taken by the government against guilty officials.

Despite the state's Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta assuring that anyone who is found guilty won't be spared, Sharma vowed not to wear "stiched clothes" and shoes till the time at least one "guilty" official is punished.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also said anyone who is found guilty will not be spared and a probe will be conducted in a time-bound manner.

He, however, took exception to the manner in which Sharma had decided to register his protest.

Later addressing a press conference, Khattar said that he will not spare anyone found guilty in corruption cases.

Stringent action will be taken against all such violators even if he be a senior officer, he said in response to a question pertaining to the Faridabad MC raised by the Congress member in the House.

On the allegation of corruption in the Municipal Corporation, the chief minister said nine cases have been registered, which are being investigated either by police or the Vigilance.

The government is keeping a strict vigil on this, he said. PTI SUN

