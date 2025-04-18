New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in northeast Delhi's Seelampur has triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition AAP on Friday.

Both the sides blamed each other for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city.

The boy was stabbed on Thursday at J Block in New Seelampur.

Senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi accused the BJP-led Central government and Delhi Police of failing to ensure the safety of citizens.

"The murder of a 17-year-old youth in Seelampur is another example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi," Atishi posted on X.

"What is Delhi Police doing? What is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? What is the double-engine government doing?" she asked, referring to the BJP government at the Centre which controls Delhi Police.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the family of the youth will get justice.

"I have talked to the Commissioner of Police. The police is making all efforts and I hope the accused will be arrested soon. It will be ensured that the family of the youth gets justice," she said.

BJP MP from north-east Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, condemned the killing. He said the matter was being taken seriously by law enforcers and promised swift action.

"The anger among the people of the area is quite natural," Tiwari said in an X post, adding, "I have been in touch with senior police officers from the district since last night. Most of the criminals have been identified and a thorough investigation is underway."

Tiwari also appealed for calm. "Efforts should be made to ensure that police action is not hindered," he said.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi said, "We have assured the family that there is no need to panic or leave the area. Strict action will be taken against the accused. Police are doing their job, the culprits will be punished."

"In Hindustan, Hindus will stay. No one needs to leave their homes. We have removed the posters and assured people that we are standing with them," he said.

"If there is a need for the Yogi model, it will be used. If an encounter is required, the police will act accordingly. If any accused tries to flee, we will respond with the Yogi model," he added.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "For the past six to eight months, we have been warning that law and order in Delhi has collapsed. No new police recruitment is taking place, and the force is busy with VIP duties...

"Murders are happening in broad daylight and people are being killed for not paying extortion money. Despite this, Delhi Police released data last week claiming that crime is decreasing. This is an attempt by the police and the Central government to mislead the public with false data," he said.

Additionally, police have beefed up security in Seelampur as the murder sparked protests in the locality.

