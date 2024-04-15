Guwahati, Apr 15 (PTI) Over Rs 141 crore worth of cash, liquor, drug and other goods have been seized by various agencies in the run- up to the Lok Sabha polls in Assam, the Election Commission said on Monday.

As per data shared by the EC, total cash seized from March 1 to April 13 stood at Rs 3.18 crore across Assam.

Various agencies recovered nearly 16 lakh litres of liquor, valued at more than Rs 19 crore, it said.

The commission said drugs worth Rs 48.77 crore were also seized during the period under review.

Besides, Rs 44.22 crore worth of precious metals and Rs 25.68 crore worth of “freebies or other items” were recovered by various state as well as central agencies, the poll panel said.

In total, seizures worth Rs 141.12 crore have been materialised in the 44-day period, it said.

The recoveries were made from various parts of the state in search operations carried out by the Assam Police, flying squads, static surveillance teams, excise and other enforcement and regulatory agencies, a senior official said.

Voting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will take place at 28,645 polling stations in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7.

