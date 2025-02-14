New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): With Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar set to retire on February 18, the selection committee for appointing his successor is expected to meet next week, possibly on Sunday or Monday, as the notification for the fixed meeting date is yet to be issued.

The committee, composed of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will deliberate on the appointment of the new CEC.

Following Rajiv Kumar's departure, Gyanesh Kumar will become the senior-most Election Commissioner, with his tenure extending until January 26, 2029.

To streamline the selection process, the central government has recently established a search committee under the leadership of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. This committee is responsible for shortlisting potential candidates for the position of the next Chief Election Commissioner, ensuring that the most qualified and capable individual is appointed to this critical role.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioner (EC) are appointed by the President of India based on the recommendations of a selection committee. This committee is led by the Prime Minister of India and includes the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, as well as a Union Council of Ministers member nominated by the Prime Minister.

The term of the CEC can be up to six years from the date they assume office. However, the CEC will retire upon reaching the age of sixty-five, even if their term has not yet expired. (ANI)

