Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha lauded the significant role of women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state and said that they will play a key role in creating awareness about government-sponsored schemes to ensure that people avail various benefits.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are around the corner, CM Saha addressed the Karyakartas and office-bearers of the Sadar (urban) district during a workshop organized at the Pradesh BJP office today.

Speaking to the media, Saha emphasized how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda have advocated for women's empowerment.

"The program has been launched by the BJP. We are well aware that our PM and BJP National Chief have always advocated for women's empowerment. Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are tirelessly working not only in Tripura but across the country. In Tripura, through the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), we have established numerous groups as well. The SHGs in our state are making significant contributions, and the women associated with them are benefiting from various government schemes," he said.

Saha mentioned that as the PM has initiated the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to provide all kinds of schemes and assistance to those who haven't received it, the women SHGs will help in creating awareness about this so that people get all kinds of benefits.

"This is the reason why meetings are being held across the state, and today, this campaign has commenced in Sadar (Urban) in Agartala," he added.

During the program, the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, BJP Vice President Papia Datta, and others were present. (ANI)

