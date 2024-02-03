Guwahati, February 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Guwahati on a two-day trip, during which he will meet the BJP's state core committee and roll out development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore. The PM landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here from Odisha around 6.30 pm and proceeded to Koinadhara state guest house.

Modi was received by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, some state ministers and senior civil and police officers. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Permanent Campus of IIM Sambalpur (See Pics and Video).

"It was an honour to welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to our beautiful State of Assam," Kataria said in a post on X after receiving him at the airport. Welcoming him to Assam, Sarma called him as the most popular leader of the world, flag bearer of the country's development and Assam and Northeast's true well-wisher.

"Thousands assemble in Khanapara to illuminate 1,00,000 diyas, welcoming and celebrating the arrival of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Assam. The joyous celebration captures the spirit of #PMModiInAssam with splendid visuals," he added. Sonowal said people of Assam are waiting enthusiastically for Modi's guidance on the eve of a major development push for Assam and the Northeast.

On Friday, Sarma had said the PM will meet the BJP's state core committee at night and discuss party affairs. Modi will address a public meeting at 11.30 am on Sunday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, from where many state and central projects will be unveiled. BJP Workers Light Earthen Lamps at Veterinary College Field in Guwahati to Welcome PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).

The second edition of Asom Mala roads will also be kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore. Besides, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore. He will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Besides, Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore. "In total, the Prime Minister will lay foundation stones or inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,599 crore, funded by both state government and the Centre," Sarma said. Modi is scheduled to return after the programme on Sunday.