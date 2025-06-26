Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old man drowned while attempting to take a selfie at the Sarsa Mata Dam in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Thursday.

The body was fished out of water after a 12-hour-long operation, they said.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Reach International Space Station As NASA-Axiom Mission 4 Docks Successfully (Watch Video).

Nihal Gurjar, son of a retired loco pilot and a resident of Bandikui in Dausa district, had gone to the dam with his friends on Wednesday evening when the incident occurred, Tehla SHO Ramswaroop said.

"While shooting videos and clicking selfies on the dam, Nihal slipped and fell into the water. He did not know how to swim," the SHO said.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: After 9-Day Investigation, Meghalaya Police's SIT Departs Indore.

Nihal's friends panicked and fled the scene after witnessing the incident, and it was the locals who informed police about the drowning.

Police launched a search operation after informing Nihal's family, which had to be halted temporarily due to poor visibility.

"Teams from the NDRF, police, and local residents resumed the operation early on Thursday morning. The body was found stuck in bushes near the dam after nearly two hours. It was handed over to the family after post-mortem," Ramswaroop said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)