Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, a seminar on 'Gunvatta Chakra: Building World-Class Products for India' was organised at Marwadi University, Rajkot.

In the seminar, several speakers discussed the importance of quality across industrial units and sectors. Guidance was also provided on why compliance with laws, policies, and regulations in the business sector is essential and how such adherence helps maintain product quality, a release said.

Speakers provided detailed information on the role, functions, and efficiency of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in the trade sector. It was clarified that BIS plays a crucial role in building consumer trust in products by testing and evaluating their quality, safety, and reliability. Attendees were also informed about various BIS schemes and their benefits.

The speakers emphasised that to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of 'Developed India - 2047', it is imperative that Indian products attain globally competitive quality standards.

Additionally, the seminar provided extensive guidance on how local products can successfully compete with those from other countries in the global market by focusing on quality enhancement. (ANI)

