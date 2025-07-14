Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab on Monday demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be formed to probe a video purportedly showing Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat sitting in a room with a partially opened bag containing bundles of cash.

Raising the issue in the state legislative council, Parab remarked sarcastically that if ministers are not safe in their bedrooms, how can the general public be?

A video of Shirsat sitting in a room with a partially opened bag containing what look like bundles of notes went viral on social media last week. The Shiv Sena minister, however, rubbished the claim and said the bag contained only clothes.

The video surfaced a day after reports emerged that Shirsat was facing scrutiny from the Income Tax Department regarding a significant increase in his declared assets, which surged from Rs 3.3 crore in 2019 to Rs 35 crore in 2024.

In a veiled jibe at Shirsat and the rival Shiv Sena, Parab said, "A video from a minister's bedroom is out in public. Ministers are not safe, as videos from their bedrooms are public. What about the safety and security of people?"

He further said that even when ministers themselves are not secure, the government has brought the Jan Suraksha Bill.

"An SIT must be formed. The video must be probed and sent to forensics. First secure ministers and then the people," Parab said.

He also demanded a two-and-half-hour-long discussion in the House on the security of ministers.

