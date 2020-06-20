Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): A senior Congress leader Ramachandra Reddy was allegedly abducted and murdered by his relative Pratap Reddy and his (P Reddy's) driver over a land dispute.

As per information provided by the police, both the accused are absconding and a case has been registered against them.

Also Read | UP Police Stops Group of Kids in Aligarh Who 'Wanted to Go to China Border' to Avenge Killing of Indian Soldiers; Watch Video.

"The Deceased Ramchandra Reddy and Accused Pratap Reddy, both are relatives, they have land dispute from some time now, regarding that the deceased and accused both were sitting in a car in Shadnagar and arguing with each other. Then from there accused Pratap Reddy's driver had come and they took the deceased to an abandoned venture in Kothuru, both killed Ramchandra Reddy and left from there. Both are absconding. Presently a Kidnapping Case has been registered," said Shadnagar DCP while speaking to ANI over the phone.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Honor 9X Pro Smartphone With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Scheduled to Go on Sale Tomorrow in India; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)