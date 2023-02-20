New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Nitin Deep Blaggan was on Monday appointed as a joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Blaggan, a 2003-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed for a tenure up to October 8, 2024, it said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the deputation tenure of Viplav Kumar Choudhry, joint director, CBI for a period of six months beyond 27 September 2022, the order said.

Choudhry is a 1997-batch IPS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

