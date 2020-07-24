Pune, Jul 24 (PTI) Senior advocate and author Bhaskarrao Avhad died in a hospital in Pune on Friday after a brief illness.

He was 78, and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Born in Ahmednagar, Avhad served as president of Bar Council of Maharashtra, Goa as well as other associations of lawyers, and also penned several books, many of them on law.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tweeted that a true, honest and principled legal expert has gone from among us.

