Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) A CPI (Maoist) member, who had been working in the proscribed organisation since the 1980s, surrendered before police in Khammam district of Telangana on Friday.

Ekkanti Sitaram Reddy (65), who was the Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), East Division, Andhra Orissa Border Special Zonal Committee, is a native of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a police release said.

Reddy, who had several aliases, joined the People's War Group (PWG) in 1981 and worked in the organisation as a 'Dalam Commander', it said.

He was jailed during 1985 to 1987 and came out on bail in 1988. He again joined the outfit in 1999 at Malkangiri (Odisha).

He worked as the DVCM, Malkangiri East Division and AOBSZC (Andhra Orissa Border Special Zonal Committee) there and taught 'political classes' to cadres during 2008 and 2021.

Reddy has been suffering from skin allergy, knee pain, diabetes and other health issues. He had been staying away from activities of the organisation due to health issues and old age and residing in secret at the homes of sympathizers, it said.

Police urged Maoist cadres to join the mainstream and take part in the state's progress, it added.

