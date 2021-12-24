Belagavi, Dec 24 (PTI) Seeking to put an end to speculation about possible leadership change in Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday said the BJP would face the next election under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

There were rumours in some quarters in recent times that Bommai may go abroad for knee operation.

"We will face the next election under his (Bommai) leadership. There is no doubt about it. He is 100 per cent our leader," Ashoka told reporters here

The minister dismissed as "mischief" the rumours of Bommai going abroad for his knee operation.

He said doctors have advised him that he will be cured here in India without operation.

"Some mischievous news is being spread. Thousand per cent he (Bommai) is not going abroad for treatment," Ashoka added.

The Chief Minister turned emotional in his home town Shiggaon in Haveri district a few days ago and said he was aware of the fact that posts and positions were not forever, raising eyebrows.

"Nothing is eternal in this world. This life itself is not forever. We don't know how long we will be here in such a situation, these posts and positions are also not forever. I am aware of this fact every moment," Bommai had said.

