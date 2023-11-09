Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Benchmark Sensex declined by 143 points while Nifty slipped below the 19,400 level on Thursday due to selling in IT, FMCG and oil shares and foreign fund outflows.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 143.41 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 64,832.20. During the day, it fell 206.85 points or 0.31 per cent to 64,768.76.

The broader Nifty dipped 48.20 points or 0.25 per cent to 19,395.30.

Among the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever fell the most by 1.58 per cent. Tech Mahindra declined 1.33 per cent, Infosys by 1.22 per cent, and Reliance Industries by 1.11 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and UltraTech Cement also closed lower.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti were among the gainers.

"Reflecting the mixed global sentiments, the Indian market is mired in a range-bound trend with the Nifty index not able to breach above the key level of 19,500.

"FII selling has moderated but inflows continue to be muted on concerns of an elevated interest rate and a global slowdown," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.27 per cent while the midcap index gained 0.06 per cent.

"Markets remained range-bound for the third day in a row and ended marginally lower," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Among the indices, FMCG fell by 0.88 per cent, oil & gas declined 0.75 per cent, IT (0.74 per cent), teck (0.72 per cent), services (0.66 per cent) and consumer durables (0.62 per cent).

Consumer Discretionary, healthcare, utilities, auto and realty were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the positive territory while Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.99 per cent to USD 80.33 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 84.55 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark advanced 33.21 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 64,975.61 on Wednesday. The broader Nifty went up by 36.80 points or 0.19 per cent to 19,443.50.

