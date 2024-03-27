Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) Workers of NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar feel the party should contest from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal said on Wednesday.

Bhujbal met Ajit Pawar in Pune to discuss the issue.

Notably, Nashik seat is currently represented by Shiv Sena' Hemant Godse, who owes allegiance to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"During the meeting with Ajitdada, we discussed whether the NCP should contest the Nashik seat or not. The general sentiment of the party workers is that we should field the party candidate. The testing is being done for the constituency," Bhujbal told reporters.

Queried on whether he will be fielded by the party from Nashik, Bhujbal said the party candidate will contest the election on the clock symbol.

"The candidate will be finalised once NCP makes up its mind to contest elections from Nashik," he added.

Bhujbal's nephew Sameer Bhujbal had represented the Nashik seat in the past when the Nationalist Congress Party was undivided.

