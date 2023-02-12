New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Emphasizing the government's commitment towards the overall development and upliftment of the marginalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that service to the poor, backward and downtrodden is the first yajna for the country today.

Prime Minister inaugurated the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital on Sunday.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the gathering at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, PM Modi said Dayanand Saraswati protested the discrimination against women in society and started the program for women's education. Prime Minister said it was around 150 years ago that Maharishi Saraswati stood against these vices.

"We bow to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Ji on his 200th Jayanti. He was a beacon of knowledge and spirituality. Today in the 21st century, when the world is engulfed in many controversies, engulfed in violence and instability, then the path shown by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati ji instills hope in crores of people," he said.

Prime Minister said the country is calling for "pride in our heritage." Maharishi took a holistic, inclusive and integrated approach towards every aspect of the nation and society, he said.

"The seed which was planted by Swami ji, is today giving shade to the entire humanity in the form of a huge banyan tree," he said.

The PM said the country today is witnessing those reforms which were the priorities of Dayanand Saraswati.

"The service of the poor, backward and downtrodden is the first yajna for the country today. Women are now being deployed in Siachen and flying planes like Rafale. Our government removed the prohibition of admission of girls in the Sainik schools," he said.

Prime Minister said the policies in the country are made today without any discrimination.

He said Dayanand Saraswati not only created a path in his life but also created many institutions. "He carried revolutionary ideas during his lifetime, lived them and inspired people to live them. He linked every thought with the system," the PM said.

Along with modern education, Prime Minister said Dayanand Saraswati also advocated the education system moulded in the Indian environment through Gurukuls. Through the new National Education Policy, the country has now strengthened its foundation as well, he stressed.

PM said Maharishi Dayanand revived the understanding of Vedas in the society. He said when Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was born, the country had lost its confidence and weakened due to centuries of bondage.

He said Dayanand Saraswati launched a strong campaign against social evils like social discrimination and untouchability.

PM Modi said, "Maharishi Dayanand ji also emerged as a logical and effective voice against the stereotypes that had flourished in society regarding women. He fought against discrimination against women and launched a campaign for women's education. Efforts were made to make our history and traditions corrupt. At that very time, the efforts of Maharishi Dayanand ji appeared as Sanjeevani in the society and rejuvenated it."

He said Arya Samaj carries the legacy of all those inspirations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. Arya Samaj inherited that capability and for this very reason, the country has a lot of expectations from every Arya Veer of Arya Samaj, PM said.

PM Modi also performed puja and yajna on the occasion.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter the prevalent social inequities.

Arya Samaj has played a key role in the cultural and social awakening of the country through its emphasis on social reforms and education.The government has been committed to celebrating the social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale.

From declaring the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Muda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi has been leading such initiatives from the front. (ANI)

