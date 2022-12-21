Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): A sessions court in MP's Khandwa on Tuesday convicted 40 persons in an eight-year-old riot case while acquitting two others.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court of additional session Judge Prachi Patel held 40 persons guilty under section 307 of the IPC and sentenced all of them to seven years of imprisonment.

Convicts' advocate Mukesh Nagauri said, "There were a total of 47 accused in the riot case that occurred on August 1, 2014 after a murder of a youth, Sushil Pundge in the district. There was a fatal attack on the police personnel deployed on curfew duty in Ghaspura locality under Kotwali police station area in the district."

Around 12 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. Among the 47 accused, there were four minors who were released and one had died. A case was registered against 42 accused in the matter under sections 307, 147, 148, 188, 294, 323, 506, 34, 353, 332 of the IPC, he added.

During the hearing, the court found 40 convicts guilty and sentenced them to seven years in jail in section 307 and acquitted them in other sections. Besides, two persons were acquitted in the case, Nagauri added. (ANI)

