Patna (Bihar) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled seven senior leaders from the party's primary membership for a period of six years, citing continuous violation of party discipline, organisational principles, and public conduct guidelines.

The action was taken on Monday, 24 November, following a review by the State Congress Disciplinary Committee, which concluded that the leaders repeatedly indulged in activities detrimental to the party's interests and image.

Aditya Paswan (Former Vice President, Congress Seva Dal), Shakeelur Rahman (Former Vice President, State Congress), Raj Kumar Sharma (Former President, Kisan Congress), Raj Kumar Rajan (Former President, State Youth Congress), Kundan Gupta (Former President, Extremely Backward Classes Department), Kanchana Kumari (President, Banka District Congress Committee) and, Ravi Golden (Nalanda District Congress leader) have been expelled from the party for six years.

According to the order issued by Committee Chairman Kapildev Prasad Yadav, the responses submitted by the concerned individuals to earlier showcause notices were deemed unsatisfactory.

The disciplinary committee observed that the expelled leaders regularly made media statements outside authorised party forums, contradicting party decisions and programs.

The report further noted that they disregarded directives from competent authorities and made baseless accusations, including claims of "ticket-buying" in print and social media, which the committee said harmed the party's credibility during critical organisational activities.

The Congress leadership stated that all internal procedures, including the appointment of observers, the formulation of publicity strategies, meetings of the State Election Committee, and candidate finalisation, were conducted under the supervision of the All India Election Committee, following due process and transparency.

Despite this, the committee said the leaders continued their efforts to create confusion within the organisation and persisted in defiant behaviour even after being assigned responsibilities as Assembly Observers with the approval of Central Observer Avinash Pandey.

The announcement was made by Rajesh Rathore, Chairman of the Bihar Congress Media Department, who said the party remains committed to organisational discipline and internal accountability.

On November 21, Congress workers in Bihar had staged a protest in Patna expressing anger against State Congress chief Rajesh Ram and the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru following the Mahagathbandhan's poor performance in the state elections. (ANI)

