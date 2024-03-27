New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): In an effort to draft the manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Delhi BJP intensified its efforts on Wednesday to gather suggestions from the public. All seven Lok Sabha candidates visited major markets in their respective constituencies to seek suggestions from the people.

South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, Pradesh Vice President Yogita Singh and Satyendra Chaudhary visited Central Market Madangir.

North-East Lok Sabha constituency candidate Manoj Tiwari along with Anil Sharma visited Bhajanpura Market.

East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Harsh Malhotra, along with Pradesh Upadhyaksh Lata Gupta, Nagar Parishad Shri Sandeep Kapoor, Dr. Anil Goyal, and Shri Mahendra Ahuja, visited Lal Quarter Krishna Nagar Market.

Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal along with Pradesh Upadhyaksh Shri Kapil Mishra visited Gauri Shankar Temple.

North-West Lok Sabha candidate Yogendra Chandoliya, along with Shri Jay Bhagwan Yadav, visited Naharpur Village Big Market.

West Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kamaljeet Sahrawat and New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj, along with District President Sunil Kakkar and Pradesh Spokesperson Veerendra Babbar, visited Moti Nagar Main Market to gather suggestions from the people.

Welcoming the BJP candidates, various market associations facilitated the exchange, as citizens provided valuable input for the BJP manifesto.

Commenting on the engagement, South Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri remarked, "The way the Aam Aadmi Party has been indulging in drama within Delhi lately, the people of Delhi have seen it and the result is that Delhiites now feel deceived."

"The policies of the Modi government have benefited the people of Delhi, whether it is free ration or providing pucca houses where slums existed and they will also win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that all the policies of the central government can benefit the people of Delhi," he added.

Emphasising people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leaders expressed their commitment to winning all seven seats in Delhi.

"The people of Delhi trust Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's guarantee, and they have decided to make Shri Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time by gifting all seven seats," a BJP candidate said.

Highlighting the outreach efforts, the BJP candidates underscored the importance of informing citizens about the welfare policies of the Modi government.

"Through the suggestion box and the Jan Sampark programme, today we informed people and traders about the welfare policies of the Modi government and its vision for development," a BJP candidate said. (ANI)

