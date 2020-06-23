Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI): All seven candidates were unanimously elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Monday.

The elected candidates are N Nagaraju, Prathap Simha Nayak K, R Shankar and Sunil Vallayapur from the ruling BJP, BK Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed from Congress and Govinda Raju from JD(S).

Monday was the last day for withdrawal of candidature for the council elections. (ANI)

