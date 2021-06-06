Pulwama, June 6: Seven civilians sustained injuries as terrorists hurled grenade on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) naka party here at a bus stand in Pulwama's Tral on Sunday.

"As per reports, a grenade has been hurled by terrorists at main bus stand in Tral, Pulwama which exploded in the air causing minor injuries to 6-7 civilians," said sources in CRPF. Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists Throw Grenade At CRPF Naka Party In Pulwama's Tral, Seven Civilians Injured.

"The injured have been given first aid at a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway," they added. Further details are awaited.

