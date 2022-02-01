Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) The Covid pandemic claimed seven more lives with the death toll due to it reaching 3,990 on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh as the state recorded 1,403 fresh cases of infection, taking the tally to 2,72,952, an HP Health Department official said.

Also Read | Bihar: Miscreants Pose As Income Tax Officials Rob Cash, Gold Worth Rs 35 Lakh From Contractor’s House.

The victims included four women and three men in the age group of 52 to 75 years, he added.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Hyderabad: 40-Year-Old Pilot Duped Of Rs 99,999 By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Updating His Bank’s KYC Details.

Two deaths each were reported in Shimla and Una and one each in Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur, he added.

The highest 283 fresh cases were found in Kangra, followed by 240 in Shimla, 193 in Mandi,150 in Solan,123 in Hamirpur, 92 in Bilaspur, 91 in Una, 86 in Sirmaur, 68 in Chamba, 56 in Kullu, 17 in Kinnaur and four in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 9,672 today from 9,281 on Monday, the official said.

Besides, 1,005 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,59,273, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)