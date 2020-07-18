Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Seven more people died of coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 246 while 350 new cases took the state's infection tally to 9,792, according to an official bulletin.

Three fatalities were reported in Amritsar and one each in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Kapurthala and Mohali, the medical bulletin said.

Ludhiana, one of the worst affected districts, reported 72 cases, followed Jalandhar (71), Patiala (48), Amritsar (31), Mohali (28) and Sangrur (23), it said.

Fifteen fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Ferozepur, 12 in Hoshiarpur, 10 in Moga, seven each in Rupnagar and Fazilka, six in Faridkot, four each in Gurdaspur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Bathinda, three in SBS Nagar, two in Muktsar and one each in Kapurthala, Mansa and Pathankot, the medical bulletin said.

Six policemen in Amritsar, five in Ferozepur, one each in Ludhiana, Sangrur and Moga and eleven BSF personnel in Hoshiarpur were among the fresh cases, it said. Meanwhile, 81 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery.

A total of 6,454 people have recovered from the infection so far, the bulletin said.

There are 3,092 active coronavirus cases in the state as of now, it said.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID tally with 1,767 cases, followed by 1,616 in Jalandhar, 1,225 in Amritsar, 880 in Patiala, 721 in Sangrur, 520 in Mohali , 307 in Gurdaspur, 268 in Pathankot, 258 each in SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur, 222 in Tarn Taran, 215 in Ferozepur, 196 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot, 194 in Moga, 177 in Bathinda, 170 in Muktsar, 158 in Rupnagar, 149 each in Kapurthala and Fazilka, 79 in Barnala and 67 in Mansa, the bulletin said.

Nine COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support, while 63 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 4,50,732 samples have been taken so far for testing, according to the bulletin.

