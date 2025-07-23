Banda (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj, Rambabu allegedly raped the minor at Banda Nagar Kotwali area around 11 pm on Tuesday. On hearing the minor's cries, her mother and other locals rushed to the spot and handed over the accused to the police.

The ASP said the girl has been admitted to a hospital.

