New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Several Congress MPs moved notices under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections while raising concerns over similar drive being planned in West Bengal and other states.

Congress MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Ranjeet Ranjan, Neeraj Dangi, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Ashok Singh, and Jebi Mather collectively moved notices under Rule 267, demanding the suspension of house business to discuss the SIR drive in Bihar.

Also Read | Shailesh Jejurikar Appointed As Procter & Gamble's Next President and CEO, Effective From January 1, 2026.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan stated that the voter list revision in Bihar raises concerns regarding the "potential disenfranchisement of vulnerable sections of society," while calling for a discussion.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and its proposed expansion to states such as West Bengal. These exercises raise serious concerns regarding the potential disenfranchisement of vulnerable sections of society, who are likely to face significant challenges in complying with the Election Commission's directives within a limited timeframe," Ranjan said in her notice.

Also Read | AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer Held for ‘Sexual Harassment’ of Woman Attendant.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil said that the SIR drive has "sparked grave apprehensions about potential electoral manipulation".

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, as well as reports of a similar exercise being planned in West Bengal and other states. These actions have sparked grave apprehensions about potential electoral manipulation, particularly in view of concerns that had emerged in Maharashtra during the 2024 Legislative Assembly Elections," she said.

Earlier in the day, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala moved a notice for the suspension of business in the upper house of Parliament on Tuesday, demanding a discussion on the SIR.

Writing to the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Surjewala, stated, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 29 July 2025."

MPs of the INDIA on Tuesday earlier continued their protest against the ongoing SIR, holding up cartoon posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shackling Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to himself.MPs of the INDIA bloc have been protesting against the voter roll revision on since the commencement of the monsoon session on July 21 both in an outside of Parliament.

Multiple political leaders, including Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore, Hibi Eden, DMK MP Kanimozhi, JMM MP Mahua Maji, and RJD MP Manoj Jha, protested in the ongoing rain ahead of the commencement of today's session in Parliament, holding up posters and demanding a halt to the exercise.

Proceedings of Lok Sabha began on Tuesday morning to continue discussion on Operation Sindoor for the second day, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to address the Lower House today.

This is the seventh day of the ongoing monsoon session. Minutes after it was convened at 11 am, the Rajya Sabha got adjourned till 2 PM.

Meanwhile, the upper house plans to hold a 16-hour-long discussion on Op Sindoor today.

The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)