Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Low lying areas in Kanpur on Wednesday saw an increase in the water level in River Ganga due to consistently heavy rains in the hilly regions of north India.

Although rainfall in the city has been lower than expected, the flood gates on dams in Haridwar and Narora were opened, which caused a rise in the water levels of the river. The water level of river Ganga at Gangotri rose significantly due to heavy rainfall and as parts of a mountain near the Gangotri Dham fell in the river the Uttrakhand district administration said on Wednesday. The water level of the Bean river on Rishikesh-Cheela road also rose that led to the loss of communication with the 80 villages located in the vicinity of the river.

Meanwhile, various ghats in Kanpur including the Ganga Katri area have been waterlogged. The Parmat Ghat, Sharsaiya Ghat and Atal Ghat have also been affected.

Residents of the Ganga Katri have been forced to move to upper areas as torrents of water continued to wash down their shelters and farms.

According to locals living on near the river banks the Ganga has been recording a daily increase of two to three cms in its water level

"Water is going up. If it keeps going like this, water might reach the temple". It will be extremely terrible", said a resident.

Water level in the Ganges was recorded at 2 cms below danger level. (ANI)

