Praveg's Q3 FY26 Standalone Total Income Up 69.46 Percent and Consolidated Total Income up 65.29 Percent

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 13: Praveg Limited (BSE - 531637), India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, reported its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 FY26 & 9 Months FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY26 Consolidated

* Total Income of ₹ 90.71 Cr against ₹ 54.88 Cr in Q3 FY25, up 65.29%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 26.51 Cr against ₹ 22.07 Cr in Q3 FY25, up 20.10%.

* Net Profit of ₹ 9.93 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 10.45 Cr in Q3 FY25.

* EPS of 3.80 against 4.08 in Q3 FY25.

Q3 FY26 Standalone

* Total Income of ₹ 73.68 Cr against ₹ 43.48 Cr in Q3 FY25, up 69.46%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 19.44 Cr against ₹ 17.52 Cr in Q3 FY25, up 10.96%.

* Net Profit of ₹ 8.50 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 7.64 Cr in Q3 FY25.

* EPS of 3.25 against 2.96 in Q3 FY25.

* Total Impact of applicability of IND AS 116 "ROU on Lease Asset" is ₹ 3.01 Cr comprise of Depreciation on ROU Asset amounting ₹ 1.56 Cr and Interest on Lease Liability amounting ₹ 1.45 Cr, whereas the actual Lease rent paid in the Quarter Amounts ₹ 2.19 Cr, which impact the PBT by ₹ 0.82 Cr.

* Total Depreciation provided on Assets of 17 Resorts and Hotel during the Q3 2026 amounts ₹ 8.14 Cr.

9 Months FY26 Consolidated

* Total Income of ₹ 168.42 Cr against ₹ 115.14 Cr in 9 Months FY25, up 46.27%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 36.68 Cr against ₹ 40.28 Cr in 9 Months FY25, down 8.93%.

* Net Loss of ₹ 5.04 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 12.71 Cr in 9 Months FY25.

* EPS of (1.96) against 4.92 in 9 Months FY25.

9 Months FY26 Standalone

* Total Income of ₹ 130.23 Cr against ₹ 95.98 Cr in 9 Months FY25, up 35.69%.

* EBITDA of ₹ 23.16 Cr against ₹ 33.80 Cr in 9 Months FY25, down 31.49%.

* Net Loss of ₹ 8.20 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 9.84 Cr in 9 Months FY25.

* EPS of (3.14) against 3.81 in 9 Months FY25.

* Total Impact of applicability of IND AS 116 "ROU on Lease Asset" is ₹ 9.09 Cr comprise of Depreciation on ROU Asset amounting ₹ 4.70 Cr and Interest on Lease Liability amounting ₹ 4.40 Cr, whereas the actual Lease rent paid in the 9 Months Amounts ₹ 6.56 Cr. Total additional impact on PBT is ₹ 2.53 Cr.

* Total Depreciation provided on Assets of 17 Resorts and Hotel during the 9 Months 2026 amounts ₹ 24.12 Cr.

Key Operation Highlights:

Key Highlights for Q3 FY26

* Hospitality and Event segment's Revenue contributed ₹ 74.06 Cr.

* Advertisement Segment Contributed ₹ 16.39 Cr.

* The company is having total 825+ Rooms across 17 operational resorts and one hotel.

* Letter of Award (LoA) received from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited for Augmentation of infrastructure facilities in existing shops at SoU for 31 days, development of studio kitchen at helipad ground and development of theme pavilion at maze garden at SoU as per the requirements for 15 days for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 at SOU, Kevadia, Gujarat.

* Letter of Award (LoA) received from the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited for the development of a resort at Dhordo, Kutch, Gujarat. The project involves the development of 46 rooms/keys (luxury tents) and 42 dormitories (total capacity of 252 beds), equivalent to 126 standard rooms, thereby further expanding and strengthening the Company's hospitality presence at Dhordo. This award is in addition to the existing 30 Bhungas currently being operated by Praveg Limited at the location under a 5-year agreement. The project has been awarded with a concession period of 35 (thirty-five) years

* Letter of Award (LoA) received from the Sports, Youth Service and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, for the execution of the Sardar Patel @ 150th Unity March - Pad Yatra, a nationally significant event scheduled from November 25, 2025 to December 6, 2025. The march commenced from Karamsad and concluded at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vishnu Patel, Chairman, Praveg Limited said: "Q3 FY26 reflects strong top-line momentum, with standalone total income growing by 69.46% to ₹73.68 crore, driven by our expanding hospitality footprint and continued traction in events and advertisement segments. EBITDA margins have improved compared to the previous year, supported by higher occupancy across all resorts and successful execution of high-value government and corporate events during the quarter.

Our strategy remains firmly focused on disciplined expansion, operational efficiency, and strengthening our eco-responsible luxury portfolio, positioning Praveg for sustainable long-term growth and value creation."

