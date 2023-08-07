Several leaders former MLAs and ministers from J-K joining Congress on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Several former ministers and MLAs of Jammu and Kashmir including leaders of Aam Aadmi Party and from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), joined Congress in the presence of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, here in the national capital on Monday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was also present on the occasion.

Also Read | ITC Employee Shot Dead in Bihar: Bike-Borne Assailants Murder 31-Year-Old Prem Narayan Singh in Munger, Probe Launched.

Yashpal Kundal, an ex-Minister, a two-time legislator from Panthers Party and the Chief of the SC/ST and OBC Department of AAP in J-K, was among those who joined the Congress here.

While Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, a former vice president of JKPCC who later joined Azad’s party, once again returned back to Congress.

Also Read | Visakhapatnam Honeytrap Case: CISF Constable’s Phones Seized in Vizag on Suspected Espionage By Pakistani Woman.

Apart from them leaders who joined the Congress included Namrata Sharma, Saima Jan, Shahjehan Dar, Farooq Ahmad, Taranjit Singh Toni and Santosh Majotra joined the grand old party.

Ahead of the joining, Vikar Rasool Wani, President of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee spoke about the joining and also claimed that Congress will become the number one party in Jammu and Kashmir in upcoming elections.

"Every day people from every district of Jammu and Kashmir are joining our party. Today many former ministers, MLAs, and leaders from AAP and DAP parties will join Congress. It is a good thing. Congress will become the number one party in J&K in upcoming elections," said Vikar Rasool Wani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)