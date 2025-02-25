New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Several liquor wholesalers failed to submit mandatory quality test verifying compliance with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms while reports of water quality, harmful ingredients, heavy metals, methyl alcohol, microbiological were not submitted for various brands, according to a CAG report tabled in the Delhi assembly on Tuesday.

The report on the previous AAP government's 2021-22 excise policy also pointed out that in 51 per cent of foreign liquor test cases, reports were either older than 1 year, missing, or had no date.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Session Extended Till March 3 for Discussions on CAG Report, 21 AAP MLAs Suspended for 3 Sittings.

Ensuring that the liquor supplied in Delhi conforms to prescribed quality standards is the responsibility of the excise department, the report said, adding that rules make it mandatory for the wholesalers to submit various test reports at the time of issue of licenses.

"Audit observed a number of instances where test reports were not compliant with BIS Specifications and the Excise Department issued licenses despite major shortcomings. Important test reports of water quality, harmful ingredients, heavy metals, methyl alcohol, microbiological tests reports etc., were not submitted for various brands," it stated.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Madhuban Bapudham Resident Killed for Revenge, His Head Smashed With Stone in Kamla Nehru Nagar; Accused Arrested.

The report, one of 14 on the previous Aam Aadmi Party government's performance to be tabled by the new Rekha Gupta-led dispensation, flagged that some test reports submitted by licensees were from such labs which were not accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), violating FSSAI guidelines.

According to the CAG report, deficient test certificates were also noticed during scrutiny of test checked reports.

In the report, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India said that there is an urgent need that the excise department should proactively monitor the quality of alcohol and frame stringent quality standards and ensure compliance of the same.

The alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy had snowballed into a political punching bag used by the BJP after Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe in July 2022.

Top leaders of AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have spent months in jail after probe agencies arrested them in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)