Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Following the instructions of the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, MLA Ravidas Malhotra along with several other MLAs visited Sitapur Jail to meet Azam Khan on Sunday.

Earlier on April 10, Khan's media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan Sanu had expressed disappointment with Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring his colleague over the years and not visiting him in jail.

Meanwhile, on Monday (April 11), the Supreme Court put a stay order on the Allahabad High Court order, which allowed the taking over of the land allotted to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust headed by the SP leader Azam Khan.

Presently Azam Khan is lodged at Sitapur district jail since February 2020 and is facing several cases by the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)

